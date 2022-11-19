Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $14,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 309,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB opened at $73.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.01.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

