Swiss National Bank Has $14.69 Million Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Trex worth $14,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $44.81 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $140.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trex Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.