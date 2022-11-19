Swiss National Bank Has $15.70 Million Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Floor & Decor worth $15,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FND. CWM LLC raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock opened at $72.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $134.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Floor & Decor Company Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

