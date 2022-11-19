Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.24% of Gentex worth $15,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Gentex Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.73 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

