Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Five9 were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Five9 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $395,626.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 120,750 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.63. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $159.10.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

