Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 4,037 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,608 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 221.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after buying an additional 572,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 310.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after buying an additional 538,688 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.68.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

About Carnival Co. &

Shares of CCL stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.