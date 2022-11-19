Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 445 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $973,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NOC stock opened at $520.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $503.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.92.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.