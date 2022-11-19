Synovus Financial Corp Buys 241 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amedisys by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $9,435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMED. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amedisys from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amedisys to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.13.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

