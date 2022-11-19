Synovus Financial Corp Buys 808 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vicor were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,523 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 67,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities raised Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of VICR opened at $53.47 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $163.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

