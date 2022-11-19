Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after purchasing an additional 303,355 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at $136,901,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Insulet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 481,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,320,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.62.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,640.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock worth $8,463,481 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $295.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,231.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.51. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $181.00 and a 1 year high of $320.00.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

