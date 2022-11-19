Synovus Financial Corp Has $763,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SLY stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $103.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.