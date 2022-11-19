Synovus Financial Corp Has $817,000 Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 821.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,827,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 400,334 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,828,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 104,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €15.80 ($16.29) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.46) to €16.00 ($16.49) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.43) to €12.50 ($12.89) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.11) to €13.00 ($13.40) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.92) to €14.00 ($14.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

