Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $225.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

