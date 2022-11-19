Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

