Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 212 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $502,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,147 in the last ninety days.

A stock opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $165.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

