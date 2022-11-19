Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 417 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Everest Re Group by 19.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 421.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 334.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Everest Re Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $323.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.77 and a 200-day moving average of $279.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

