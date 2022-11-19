Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 309,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Corteva by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,937,000 after buying an additional 109,565 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,615,000 after acquiring an additional 51,183 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $65.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.