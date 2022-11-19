Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,270 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 769,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,179,000 after purchasing an additional 51,115 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,551,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

IWB opened at $217.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.11. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

