Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Taiga Motors from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Taiga Motors Stock Performance
Shares of OTC:TAIMF opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Taiga Motors has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
About Taiga Motors
Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.
