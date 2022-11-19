Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,731,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,603,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,960,000 after acquiring an additional 234,135 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after acquiring an additional 167,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.93.

Shares of TNDM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average is $56.97. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

