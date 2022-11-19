Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tapestry to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,144,456 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $116,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 34.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 523,411 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

