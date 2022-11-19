Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $177.00

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $184.00 to $177.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.07.

Target stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after acquiring an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

