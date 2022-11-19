Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $190.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Target to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.93. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Target by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.