Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 43,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,757,919 shares.The stock last traded at $7.00 and had previously closed at $7.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on VIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.