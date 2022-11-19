Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 110,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,501,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
