Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 110,445 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,501,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 105,719 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.