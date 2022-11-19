The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Raised by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after purchasing an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.2% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after purchasing an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $538,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,418,222 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $463,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $173.89 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.12.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

