The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $160.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Walmart stock opened at $150.23 on Wednesday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,398,363 shares of company stock valued at $643,252,431 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.