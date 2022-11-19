The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on AirTrip (OTCMKTS:EOVBF)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AirTrip (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 3,400.00 price target on the stock.
AirTrip Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EOVBF opened at 13.00 on Wednesday. AirTrip has a 1-year low of 13.00 and a 1-year high of 13.00.
AirTrip Company Profile
