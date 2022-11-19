The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 494,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 84,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $1,893,060.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,035,948 shares of company stock valued at $31,246,546. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GS opened at $379.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.95 and its 200 day moving average is $321.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.19.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

