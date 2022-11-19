The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $225.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.10. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $241.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.00.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

