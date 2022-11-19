The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lowered by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

