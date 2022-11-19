The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

SJM opened at $146.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $152.16.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

