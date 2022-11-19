The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,242,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,397 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Kraft Heinz worth $48,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth about $366,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 68,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $38.10 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

