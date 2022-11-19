The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Middleby were worth $15,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Middleby by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Middleby stock opened at $138.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.53. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $201.34.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $35,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,877.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock valued at $230,696. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

