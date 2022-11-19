The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $13,300,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 51.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.13. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

