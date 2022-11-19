The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) PT Raised to GBX 950

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Societe Generale cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 662 ($7.78) to GBX 649 ($7.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $745.75.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

