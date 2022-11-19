Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Shares Up 3.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Thursday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Theravance Biopharma traded as high as $11.77 and last traded at $11.66. 2,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 957,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

About Theravance Biopharma

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $730.92 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.