Thierry Pellegrino Sells 8,426 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SGH opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.55.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGH shares. Barclays lowered their price target on SMART Global from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,056,000 after buying an additional 222,867 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,357,000 after buying an additional 231,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 52,397 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 22.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,920,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,443,000 after buying an additional 357,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 9.5% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 1,682,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,549,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

