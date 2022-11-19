ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after buying an additional 2,701,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upfront Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

