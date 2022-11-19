ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ThredUp from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ThredUp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.33.
ThredUp Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78.
About ThredUp
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
