Tina Marriott Larson Sells 16,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $175,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, October 27th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $171,520.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $173,760.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 36,709 shares during the period. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.