TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. TRX Gold has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.80.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

