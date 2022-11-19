UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.75 Price Target

UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.80) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.50 ($1.55) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.88) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, set a €1.50 ($1.55) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM Price Performance

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.27 ($1.31) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($7.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($15.10). The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.70.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.