UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.39 and last traded at $117.53. Approximately 1,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $875.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 10,736 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $1,164,748.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,319.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 8,633 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $1,000,564.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,433,271.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,763 over the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.