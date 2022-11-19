UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Price Up 2.5%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.39 and last traded at $117.53. Approximately 1,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 93,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.64.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52. The stock has a market cap of $875.34 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 371,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,552,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.
