Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.86.

RARE opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $65,420.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,471.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

