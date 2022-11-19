Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Valvoline Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of VVV opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
