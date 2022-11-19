Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Valvoline Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VVV opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Valvoline Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

