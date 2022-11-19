Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $39,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 145,741 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after buying an additional 172,904 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 83,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04.

