Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Varex Imaging in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Varex Imaging’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

VREX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Varex Imaging stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.06 million, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at $461,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varex Imaging

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 77.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 42,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 197.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,537 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 15.7% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

(Get Rating)

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.