Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after acquiring an additional 282,136 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,237,000 after acquiring an additional 271,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV opened at $184.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $310.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

