Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) General Counsel Lara Meisner Sells 8,125 Shares

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Viridian Therapeutics

Several research analysts have commented on VRDN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

