VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $131.00 at UBS Group

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $131.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.32.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Stock Performance

NYSE:VMW opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.14. VMware has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VMware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.